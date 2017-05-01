A better way
to build products
When your team wants to discover customer problems, do research for a new feature, collect evidence for your next sprint planning, share research findings and more, NomNom has your back.
The feedback loop between
teams and customers is broken
Too much data, too many channels and too little time
Tracking and quantifying customer requests is hard. Especially when valuable feedback is siloed in customer support systems, NPS surveys, email, bug trackers, sales tools, reviews, Google docs and more.
NomNom puts all your data in one place
Going beyond
qualitative data
Customer feedback is not the only problem. Your analytics and behavioral data also live in different places.
If you want to prioritize work strategically, you need a better way to segment your customer feedback based on what customers do and which segments they belong to. Connecting the dots between disparate systems shouldn’t be complicated.
NomNom makes it easy
Keeping internal teams and customers on the same page is complicated
Your customers want to know when fixes are live and features are shipped. Your support, sales and exec teams want to know too. Keeping everybody aligned using multiple channels, documents and meetings is not efficient.