Get all your customer
data in one place

Connect your customer support system, survey tools, app reviews, sales tools, NPS services, internal tools and more. Push user properties and filter feedback based on powerful customer segmentation. Get instant visibility of what your customers are saying everywhere.

Need more? Unlock useful data hidden in internal systems via our API or automate data streams with our Zapier integration.

Your data is secure with us. NomNom is GDPR compliant

Find answer quickly

NomNom is the most powerful search engine for all your qualitative data. Filter your feedback by customer segment, user properties, keywords, tags, sources, sentiment and more. Deep search at your fingertips!

Focus on the right customers

Segment your feedback strategically. Prioritize your requests based on customer behaviour, personas, or type of feedback. Build customer segments and focus on your most valuable customers. NomNom is data-driven decisions made easy.

Track and group feedback automatically

Easy automation for busy product teams. Track and group customer feedback and research files based on keywords, tags and any metadata available. Create automated workflows and stay on top of your research.

Do better research faster

Find customer problems and related insights in seconds. Highlight any customer comment and get Smart Suggestions based on your highlights. NomNom helps you discover customer problems across all your feedback sources easily. Better insights faster.

Get everybody on the same page

Email updates and notifications right in your inbox. From Sales, Marketing to Customer Support, anybody in the business can subscribe to work in progress and get email updates and notifications when things change. Manage expectations and let your team know what’s coming so they can have better conversations with your customers.

Using Slack? You will love NomBot ❤️

Let anybody in the business send feedback to NomNom without leaving Slack. NomBot helps you turn your Slack conversations into powerful insights.

 

“NomBot it’s been at the tip of the spear in our efforts to make customer feedback easier to get from client-facing teams and more central to how we make decisions, build product, and communicate”

Patrick Haig, VP of Product @TUNE

One more thing…

TAG MANAGER

Keep consistent tagging across all your sources.

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlight any part of any document. Curate only the relevant bits.

@MENTIONS

Collaborate with multiple teams. Get everybody on the same page.

SAVED SEARCHES

Bookmark reports, evidence and anything you want to remember for future research.

PROJECTS

Track your progress in a beautiful research timeline. Tell better stories about your findings.

VIDEO

Upload videos, audio, and images. Make all your research evidence searchable. (Coming soon!)

RULES

Create workflows and tag documents automatically.

EMAIL

Forward emails to NomNom anytime.

“Since we started using NomNom we’ve been able to act on feedback more easily and help make sure it is a real centerpiece of any project planning we’re doing.”

Johanna Richardson, Senior Product Manager at RJMetrics

LUKE TYSONOperations Manager at Minaal 

ASHLEY RODAN Automation Engineer at Homepass

BRET SCOFIELDSenior Interaction Designer at Sumo Logic

