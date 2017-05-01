TAG MANAGER
Keep consistent tagging across all your sources.
Connect your customer support system, survey tools, app reviews, sales tools, NPS services, internal tools and more. Push user properties and filter feedback based on powerful customer segmentation. Get instant visibility of what your customers are saying everywhere.
Need more? Unlock useful data hidden in internal systems via our API or automate data streams with our Zapier integration.
Your data is secure with us. NomNom is GDPR compliant
NomNom is the most powerful search engine for all your qualitative data. Filter your feedback by customer segment, user properties, keywords, tags, sources, sentiment and more. Deep search at your fingertips!
Segment your feedback strategically. Prioritize your requests based on customer behaviour, personas, or type of feedback. Build customer segments and focus on your most valuable customers. NomNom is data-driven decisions made easy.
Easy automation for busy product teams. Track and group customer feedback and research files based on keywords, tags and any metadata available. Create automated workflows and stay on top of your research.
Find customer problems and related insights in seconds. Highlight any customer comment and get Smart Suggestions based on your highlights. NomNom helps you discover customer problems across all your feedback sources easily. Better insights faster.
Coming soon – Sign up now and get early access!
Email updates and notifications right in your inbox. From Sales, Marketing to Customer Support, anybody in the business can subscribe to work in progress and get email updates and notifications when things change. Manage expectations and let your team know what’s coming so they can have better conversations with your customers.
Let anybody in the business send feedback to NomNom without leaving Slack. NomBot helps you turn your Slack conversations into powerful insights.
“NomBot it’s been at the tip of the spear in our efforts to make customer feedback easier to get from client-facing teams and more central to how we make decisions, build product, and communicate”
Patrick Haig, VP of Product @TUNE
Keep consistent tagging across all your sources.
Highlight any part of any document. Curate only the relevant bits.
Collaborate with multiple teams. Get everybody on the same page.
Bookmark reports, evidence and anything you want to remember for future research.
Track your progress in a beautiful research timeline. Tell better stories about your findings.
Upload videos, audio, and images. Make all your research evidence searchable. (Coming soon!)
Create workflows and tag documents automatically.
Forward emails to NomNom anytime.
“Since we started using NomNom we’ve been able to act on feedback more easily and help make sure it is a real centerpiece of any project planning we’re doing.”
Johanna Richardson, Senior Product Manager at RJMetrics
NomNom helps us integrate our disparate data and produce lots of actionable insights easily
With NomNom, we're getting more from what we already have, with very little effort. It no longer requires someone reviewing or changing formulas in Spreadsheet. Now that we have a tool we can trust, we know we can always go there, and get the data we need.
We had absolutely tons of data and needed a way to actually filter through it and discover how our customers are experiencing our product. We had a general sense of what people were having a bit of difficulty with, but NomNom really allowed us to quantify all of it.
LUKE TYSONOperations Manager at Minaal
ASHLEY RODAN Automation Engineer at Homepass
BRET SCOFIELDSenior Interaction Designer at Sumo Logic